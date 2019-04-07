Financial Survey: Pinnacle Bancshares (PCLB) vs. Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) and Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Pinnacle Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Pinnacle Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Pinnacle Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares 15.40% 11.07% 1.37% Pinnacle Bancshares 25.28% 9.71% 1.12%

Dividends

Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Pinnacle Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Civista Bancshares pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Bancshares has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Civista Bancshares and Pinnacle Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50 Pinnacle Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.51%. Given Civista Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than Pinnacle Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Pinnacle Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares $91.81 million 3.76 $14.14 million $1.85 11.96 Pinnacle Bancshares $9.43 million 2.79 $2.29 million N/A N/A

Civista Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bancshares.

Summary

Civista Bancshares beats Pinnacle Bancshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust and third party insurance services. It operates branch banking offices in Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Huron, Port Clinton, Castalia, New Washington, Shelby, Willard, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Akron, Dublin, Plain City, Russells Point, Urbana, West Liberty, Quincy, and Dayton communities of Ohio, as well as loan production offices in Mayfield Heights, and Westlake, Ohio. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

Pinnacle Bancshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides banking products and services in Alabama. The company's deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, interest accounts, and student accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, real estate construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and other real estate loans; commercial non-real estate loans, such as commercial, financial, agricultural, and municipal tax free loans; home mortgage loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans, as well as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, second and vacation home, construction, and bridge loans. The company also offers phone and online banking services; and other services, including merchant services, transfer and payment, automated clearing house, payroll direct deposit, e-statement, safe deposit box, and remote deposit services, as well as notary services. It operates seven offices in the central and northwest Alabama. Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Jasper, Alabama.

