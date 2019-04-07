Financial Review: Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET) & Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP)

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) and Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Transfer LP Unit and Tallgrass Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Transfer LP Unit 3.18% 6.15% 2.15% Tallgrass Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Energy Transfer LP Unit and Tallgrass Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Transfer LP Unit 0 0 6 0 3.00 Tallgrass Energy Partners 0 3 1 0 2.25

Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.48%. Tallgrass Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $37.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.41%. Given Energy Transfer LP Unit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Energy Transfer LP Unit is more favorable than Tallgrass Energy Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.0% of Tallgrass Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Energy Transfer LP Unit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Energy Transfer LP Unit pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Tallgrass Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Energy Transfer LP Unit pays out 106.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tallgrass Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Tallgrass Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energy Transfer LP Unit and Tallgrass Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Transfer LP Unit $54.09 billion 0.34 $1.66 billion $1.15 13.69 Tallgrass Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Energy Transfer LP Unit has higher revenue and earnings than Tallgrass Energy Partners.

Summary

Energy Transfer LP Unit beats Tallgrass Energy Partners on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. It owns and operates natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, as well as natural gas processing plants, treating facilities, and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company also owns approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Tallgrass Energy Partners

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, develops, and operates midstream energy assets in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling segments. The Natural Gas Transportation segment engages in the ownership and operation of interstate natural gas pipelines and integrated natural gas storage facilities with approximately 4,641 miles of transportation pipelines in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. This segment provides its services to on-system customers, including third-party local distribution companies, industrial users, and other shippers. The Crude Oil Transportation segment engages in the ownership and operation of the Pony Express System, a crude oil pipeline serving the Bakken Shale, Denver-Julesburg, and Powder River Basins, as well as other nearby oil producing basins. The Gathering, Processing & Terminalling segment owns and operates natural gas gathering and processing facilities that produce natural gas liquids (NGLs) and residue gas for sale in local wholesale markets or delivers into pipelines for transportation to additional end markets; and crude oil gathering, storage, and terminalling facilities, as well as engages in the transportation of NGLs, and marketing of crude oil and NGLs. This segment also provides water business services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Leawood, Kansas. Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP operates as a subsidiary of Tallgrass Energy GP, LP.

