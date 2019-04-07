Financial Contrast: AON (AON) versus The Competition

AON (NYSE: AON) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AON to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of AON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of AON shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AON and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AON 10.53% 43.49% 7.53% AON Competitors 7.10% 18.05% 9.00%

Dividends

AON pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. AON pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 32.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. AON has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AON and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AON $10.77 billion $1.13 billion 21.15 AON Competitors $13.74 billion $1.05 billion 35.27

AON’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AON. AON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

AON has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AON’s competitors have a beta of 0.85, indicating that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AON and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AON 0 7 5 0 2.42 AON Competitors 188 686 771 39 2.39

AON currently has a consensus price target of $170.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.11%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 9.59%. Given AON’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AON has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

AON competitors beat AON on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges. The company also provides reinsurance solutions, such as treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as investment banking services, including mergers and acquisition, capital raising, strategic advisory, restructuring, and recapitalization services; insurance-linked securities; and corporate finance advisory services, capital markets solutions, and risk management products. In addition, it develops, markets, and administers customized insurance programs and specialty market solutions for organizations, and their members or affiliates; operates the Global Risk Insight Platform, which provides data, analytics, engagement, and consulting services; and offers ReView that provides advisory, analysis, and benchmarking services to help reinsurers. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

