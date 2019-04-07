Financial Comparison: Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) & The Competition

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ: AXNX) is one of 120 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Axonics Modulation Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axonics Modulation Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics Modulation Technologies $710,000.00 -$32.48 million -4.64 Axonics Modulation Technologies Competitors $1.48 billion $146.24 million 44.22

Axonics Modulation Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Axonics Modulation Technologies. Axonics Modulation Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.9% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Axonics Modulation Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics Modulation Technologies N/A N/A N/A Axonics Modulation Technologies Competitors -31.29% -40.69% -13.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Axonics Modulation Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics Modulation Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Axonics Modulation Technologies Competitors 788 2780 4968 252 2.53

Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $21.48, suggesting a potential downside of 0.19%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 20.45%. Given Axonics Modulation Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axonics Modulation Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Axonics Modulation Technologies competitors beat Axonics Modulation Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention. Its proprietary r-SNM System delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of urinary and fecal dysfunction. The company was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in August 2013. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

