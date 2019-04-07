Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 2,268 Shares of Transocean LTD (RIG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,537 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Transocean were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 2,193.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIG opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Transocean LTD has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $14.47.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.18 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 66.14%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Transocean in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $12.00 target price on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

