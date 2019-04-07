Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,569 Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 4th quarter worth $266,000.
NASDAQ:LEGR opened at $30.00 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $30.88.
