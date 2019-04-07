Federal Home Loan Mortgage (FMCC) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.67

Media coverage about Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Federal Home Loan Mortgage earned a daily sentiment score of 1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 3.00. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 12.55%.

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

