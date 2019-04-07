Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (FMBL) & Oak Ridge Financial Services (BKOR) Head to Head Comparison

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach $279.16 million 3.74 $45.53 million N/A N/A Oak Ridge Financial Services $22.85 million 1.59 $3.98 million N/A N/A

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 29.79% 27.79% 2.68% Oak Ridge Financial Services 17.42% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Oak Ridge Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.8% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. The company's products and services include demand and time deposits; commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans; and financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans. Its personal banking products and services include checking, savings, Christmas club, health savings, money market, and CD accounts; retirement plans, online and mobile banking, and other services; and credit and loans, such as credit cards, home loans, and escrow services. The company's business banking products and services comprise banking services, business checking, money market accounts, retirement plans, business savings, CDs, online banking, mobile banking, merchant services, payroll services, deposit lockbox, remote deposit capture, and other services; and credit and loans, including business credit cards, small business loans, commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and lines of credit. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 branches in Los Angeles County and Orange County. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is a subsidiary of Palomar Enterprises, LLC.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts; and provides home loans, refinancing, reverse mortgages, home equity loans, business term loans, and business lines of credit, as well as credit cards. It also offers overdrafts, investment products, cash management services, remote deposit capturing services; interactive teller machines; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and E-Statements. In addition, the company provides insurance services, including personal, life, homeowners, personal umbrella, vacation home, condo/renters, automobile, motorcycle, watercraft, flood recreational vehicle, worker compensation, builder's risk, business property, commercial auto, liability, crime and employee theft, inland marine equipment, professional, and wealth protection insurance services. It operates through a network of branches in Greensboro, Summerfield, and Oak Ridge, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

