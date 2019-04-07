Fantomcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (FCN)

Fantomcoin (CURRENCY:FCN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Fantomcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fantomcoin has traded flat against the dollar. Fantomcoin has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $0.00 worth of Fantomcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00021901 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Fantomcoin

FCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 7th, 2014. Fantomcoin’s total supply is 8,135,627 coins. Fantomcoin’s official website is fantomcoin.org . Fantomcoin’s official Twitter account is @fantomcoin

Buying and Selling Fantomcoin

Fantomcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantomcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantomcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantomcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

