Facebook, Inc. (FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg Sells 55,000 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.70, for a total value of $9,718,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sheryl Sandberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total value of $9,038,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $9,528,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 26th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $9,071,700.00.

On Thursday, February 14th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $9,002,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 23rd, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total value of $7,971,150.00.

On Tuesday, January 8th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total value of $7,791,300.00.

FB stock opened at $175.72 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 39.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Golub Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 162,225 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem LLP lifted its holdings in Facebook by 68.0% during the second quarter. Meristem LLP now owns 4,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $184.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.17.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

