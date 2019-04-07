EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Insider Mark Stenhouse Sells 11,192 Shares

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $1,035,707.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $91.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $97.27.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $142.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $109.00 target price on EXACT Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 38.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the third quarter worth about $521,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 11.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 270,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

