EverGreenCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $492,964.00 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. EverGreenCoin has a total market cap of $492,964.00 and $79.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin (EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 13,839,740 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

