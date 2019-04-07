ETHLend Hits Market Capitalization of $13.71 Million (LEND)

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. ETHLend has a total market capitalization of $13.71 million and approximately $613,431.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHLend token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and OKEx. During the last seven days, ETHLend has traded up 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00366624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019299 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.76 or 0.01667967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00249951 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00001027 BTC.

ETHLend Token Profile

ETHLend launched on August 15th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,115,389,877 tokens. ETHLend’s official website is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ETHLend’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

Buying and Selling ETHLend

ETHLend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Binance, Kyber Network, Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Kucoin, IDEX, BiteBTC and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

