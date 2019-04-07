EtherGem Price Reaches $0.0180 on Major Exchanges (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $350,927.00 and $8,331.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EtherGem has traded up 36.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00370320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.37 or 0.01660867 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00251272 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00001002 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

