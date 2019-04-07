Ethereum Lite Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (ELITE)

Ethereum Lite (CURRENCY:ELITE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, Ethereum Lite has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. Ethereum Lite has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $54.00 worth of Ethereum Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Lite token can now be bought for $0.0913 or 0.00002352 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $752.45 or 0.14223390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00050905 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002345 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00023204 BTC.

About Ethereum Lite

ELITE is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. Ethereum Lite’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Ethereum Lite’s official Twitter account is @ethereumlite . Ethereum Lite’s official website is www.ethereumlite.org

Ethereum Lite Token Trading

Ethereum Lite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

