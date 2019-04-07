Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Holdings Trimmed by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,392 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider John D. Eudy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.56, for a total value of $874,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,781.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Eudy sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.06, for a total value of $1,035,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,904,753. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $289.35 on Friday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $226.22 and a 52 week high of $294.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $353.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $268.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $275.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.11.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

