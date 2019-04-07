ERn Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,842 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 39,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $72.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “ERn Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,842 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/ern-financial-llc-acquires-shares-of-4842-ishares-msci-eafe-etf-efa.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.