Era Group Inc (ERA) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.38% of Era Group worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Era Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 29,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Era Group by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 274,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Era Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after acquiring an additional 196,427 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Era Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Era Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ERA opened at $11.92 on Friday. Era Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Era Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

About Era Group

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

