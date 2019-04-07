Enviva Partners (EVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $32.61 on Thursday. Enviva Partners has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $33.20. The company has a market cap of $866.51 million, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings Lp Enviva bought 1,681,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,988.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 723,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after acquiring an additional 31,621 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 476,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 474,402 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,271,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 96,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 31,250 shares during the last quarter.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

