Entertainment One (ETO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Entertainment One (LON:ETO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Entertainment One from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities lifted their price target on Entertainment One from GBX 502 ($6.56) to GBX 555 ($7.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Entertainment One from GBX 626 ($8.18) to GBX 621 ($8.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 504.67 ($6.59).

Shares of ETO opened at GBX 460 ($6.01) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 100.00. Entertainment One has a one year low of GBX 265.60 ($3.47) and a one year high of GBX 450 ($5.88). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39.

In other news, insider Darren Dennis Throop sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.04), for a total value of £5,790,000 ($7,565,660.53).

About Entertainment One

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

