Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Position Reduced by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,979,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,294,137 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.42% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $220,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,608.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,802,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513,942 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 42,260,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,214,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,648 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 20,868,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $513,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,304,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,671,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $565,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,976 shares during the period. 36.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 11.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Position Reduced by Fmr LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/enterprise-products-partners-l-p-epd-position-reduced-by-fmr-llc.html.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.