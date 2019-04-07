ENTCash Market Cap Achieves $0.00 (ENT)

ENTCash (CURRENCY:ENT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One ENTCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ENTCash has traded flat against the US dollar. ENTCash has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ENTCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.53 or 0.02590110 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00011835 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007220 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000324 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000417 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000806 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About ENTCash

ENTCash (CRYPTO:ENT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2016. ENTCash’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins. ENTCash’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group and its Facebook page is accessible here . ENTCash’s official website is entcash.com

ENTCash Coin Trading

ENTCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ENTCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ENTCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ENTCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

