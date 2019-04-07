Enigma (ENG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.61 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Enigma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00012046 BTC on exchanges including AirSwap, Mercatox, Binance and Bittrex. Enigma has a market cap of $47.18 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, AirSwap, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Upbit, Tidex, Hotbit, GOPAX, Liqui, ABCC, OKEx, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

