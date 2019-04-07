Engie (ENGI) PT Set at €14.30 by Goldman Sachs Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €14.30 ($16.63) target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ENGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €16.60 ($19.30) target price on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.38 ($17.88).

Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

