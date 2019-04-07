Enerplus Corp (ERF) Holdings Trimmed by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,088 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 92,992 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 31,970 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Enerplus by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 415,413 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 172,320 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enerplus by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 53,258 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enerplus by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,556,000 after purchasing an additional 902,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $8.68 on Friday. Enerplus Corp has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.00 million. Enerplus had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 32.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerplus Corp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ERF shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Enerplus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enerplus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/enerplus-corp-erf-holdings-trimmed-by-lpl-financial-llc.html.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.