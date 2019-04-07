Empire Company Limited (EMP.A) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

EMP.A stock opened at C$29.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Empire has a 1 year low of C$17.43 and a 1 year high of C$26.34.

EMP.A has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Empire in a report on Friday, December 14th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.19.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

