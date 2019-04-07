Embers Market Capitalization Achieves $36,918.00 (MBRS)

Embers (CURRENCY:MBRS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Embers token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Embers has traded flat against the dollar. Embers has a market capitalization of $36,918.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Embers was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Embers alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00370633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019479 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.01680085 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00253786 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00001021 BTC.

About Embers

Embers was first traded on May 12th, 2017. Embers’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Embers’ official Twitter account is @TheEmbermine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Embers is /r/Embermine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Embers’ official website is embermine.com

Buying and Selling Embers

Embers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Embers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Embers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Embers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Embers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Embers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.