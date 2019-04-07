Ellaism (ELLA) Trading Up 54.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $261,810.00 and approximately $929.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded up 54.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.03271585 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00131858 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 18,688,317 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

