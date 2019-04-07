Electra Trading 9.9% Higher This Week (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Electra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and CoinFalcon. Electra has a market cap of $8.28 million and $30,987.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electra has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00001330 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,384,072,169 coins and its circulating supply is 28,516,915,616 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA . The official website for Electra is electraproject.org

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Cryptopia, CoinBene, Novaexchange, Cryptohub and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

