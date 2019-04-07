eHealth (EHTH) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.13

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.13 and last traded at $67.98, with a volume of 16444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.31.
EHTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on eHealth to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on eHealth from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.
The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.35 and a beta of 1.38.
In other eHealth news, CFO Derek N. Yung purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.36 per share, with a total value of $110,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $135,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 3,648.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 787,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,256,000 after purchasing an additional 766,505 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $13,597,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $9,826,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,393,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.
eHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:EHTH)
eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
