eHealth (EHTH) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.13

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.13 and last traded at $67.98, with a volume of 16444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.31.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on eHealth to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on eHealth from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.35 and a beta of 1.38.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.26). eHealth had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $134.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, CFO Derek N. Yung purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.36 per share, with a total value of $110,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $135,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 3,648.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 787,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,256,000 after purchasing an additional 766,505 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $13,597,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $9,826,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,393,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

