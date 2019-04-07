Edgeless (EDG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.00 Million

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a total market cap of $13.00 million and approximately $78,570.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00002119 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00362380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.01674958 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00251684 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless’ genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit, ABCC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

