Ecopetrol (EC) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.32% from the company’s previous close.

EC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup set a $21.00 price objective on Ecopetrol and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Santander raised Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

NYSE:EC opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels; and Transport and Logistics. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.