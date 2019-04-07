Ecopetrol (EC) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.32% from the company’s previous close.
EC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup set a $21.00 price objective on Ecopetrol and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Santander raised Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.
NYSE:EC opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels; and Transport and Logistics. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons.
