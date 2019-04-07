EBCoin (EBC) Price Up 13.7% This Week

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, BitMart and CoinBene. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $47,203.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00371541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019501 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.29 or 0.01655486 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00257307 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00431665 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,741,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

