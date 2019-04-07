Eaton Vance Corp (EV) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EV. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 3,313.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,189,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,364 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EV shares. ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank cut Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE EV opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.61. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The company has a quick ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $406.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 7,740 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $323,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

