Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

EGRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $85.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.72.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $56.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 30,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $1,249,730.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,208. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

