Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Shares Up 5.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) shot up 5.6% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.13. 551,753 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 340,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Specifically, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 157,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $717,006.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 445,432 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,626.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,816,011 shares of company stock valued at $8,068,641. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGLE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.40 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $354.96 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 4.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

