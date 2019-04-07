EA Coin (EAG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $197.00

EA Coin (CURRENCY:EAG) traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. EA Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $197.00 worth of EA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EA Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EA Coin has traded down 56.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EA Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00369455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019452 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.01678035 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00250178 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00001031 BTC.

EA Coin Coin Profile

EA Coin’s total supply is 75,206,327 coins. EA Coin’s official website is www.eacoin.io

Buying and Selling EA Coin

EA Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EA Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.