Duluth (DLTH) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $18.90 price objective on the stock. William Blair’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s current price. William Blair also issued estimates for Duluth’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Duluth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of Duluth stock traded down $5.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,994,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,220. The company has a market capitalization of $514.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Duluth has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $35.67.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.16 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 5,000 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $127,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,372.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Duluth by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 323,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 298.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

