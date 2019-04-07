DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

DTF Tax Free Income has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.

Get DTF Tax Free Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE DTF opened at $13.39 on Friday. DTF Tax Free Income has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $13.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DTF Tax Free Income stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of DTF Tax Free Income worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 30th” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/dtf-tax-free-income-inc-dtf-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-04-on-april-30th.html.

DTF Tax Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.