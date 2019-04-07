DowDuPont (DWDP) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DowDuPont in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on DowDuPont to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on DowDuPont and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded DowDuPont from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

Shares of DWDP opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. DowDuPont has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $71.93. The company has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DowDuPont had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that DowDuPont will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 571,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,560,000 after buying an additional 152,045 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DowDuPont by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DowDuPont by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 25,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management bought a new position in DowDuPont in the 4th quarter worth $2,627,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.