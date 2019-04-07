Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 700,301.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,999,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,010,587,000 after buying an additional 3,998,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,599,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,288,105,000 after buying an additional 516,913 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,413,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 85,260.0% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 226,204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 225,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,751,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,516,567,000 after acquiring an additional 113,503 shares during the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total transaction of $3,321,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,314,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total value of $2,656,099.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,146,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $11,802,708. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Amazon.com to $2,080.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,116.79.

AMZN stock opened at $1,837.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $902.48 billion, a PE ratio of 91.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $72.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.66 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

