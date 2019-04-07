Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,440 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 247,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.5% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $27,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 603,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,487,000 after buying an additional 45,945 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 298,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after acquiring an additional 19,488 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 39.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 209,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $114.33 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $125.09. The stock has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 254.74% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $19.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.04%.

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $1,013,072.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.89 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.70.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

