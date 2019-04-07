DogeCash (DOGEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $321,018.00

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0888 or 0.00001709 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $321,018.00 and approximately $2,487.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00067291 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00037837 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006530 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Mirai (MRI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

