Diodes (DIOD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diodes in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of DIOD stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,221. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Diodes has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $44.27.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, Director C H. Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $540,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,679 shares in the company, valued at $15,481,334.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clemente Beltran sold 5,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $238,538.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,981.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,492,676 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

