Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 65,412 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,860,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.60% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $36,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gerard H. Sweeney sold 84,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $1,351,070.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,304,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerard H. Sweeney sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $3,003,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,359,858 shares in the company, valued at $21,499,354.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $17.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

BDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

