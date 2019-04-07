Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $37.24 Million Holdings in REX American Resources Corp (REX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 546,768 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of REX American Resources worth $37,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,385 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 74,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $83.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $512.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.77. REX American Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.67). REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

