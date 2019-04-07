Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) PT Set at €43.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective from analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.61% from the company’s previous close.

DWNI has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Nord/LB set a €43.93 ($51.08) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.35 ($53.89).

DWNI stock opened at €42.32 ($49.21) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

