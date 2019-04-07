Deutsche Bank AG Has $41.42 Million Stake in athenahealth, Inc (ATHN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) by 1,322.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 291,866 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.77% of athenahealth worth $41,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATHN. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of athenahealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in athenahealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in athenahealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in athenahealth by 1,195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in athenahealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

ATHN stock opened at $134.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 85.98, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. athenahealth, Inc has a 1 year low of $116.77 and a 1 year high of $163.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised athenahealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised athenahealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.75.

athenahealth Profile

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

