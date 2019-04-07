Destination Wealth Management Sells 1,218 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $759,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 64,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,105,711.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,094,632 shares of company stock worth $87,840,652 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MRK opened at $81.15 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $83.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

