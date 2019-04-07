Dent (DENT) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange, WazirX, OKEx and Radar Relay. In the last week, Dent has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $44.72 million and $2.57 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00370140 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.64 or 0.01664791 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00250009 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00001036 BTC.

About Dent

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,156,475,076 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Lykke Exchange, Kucoin, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Allbit, OKEx, Binance, Radar Relay, CoinBene, BitForex, Liquid, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Coinrail, LATOKEN, HitBTC, FCoin and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.